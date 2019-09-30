The Crossover's NBA Preseason Podcast Tour

The Crossover podcast tour will make stops during the NBA preseason in Boston, Washington D.C., New York and Philadelphia. Get your tickets now.
Sports Illustrated senior writer Chris Mannix is taking The Crossover Podcast on tour and you are invited! Mannix’s podcast provides a weekly window into the world of basketball from breakdowns of the biggest news and trends to conversations with players and personnel. The podcast will hit the road for a four city tour in October during NBA preseason making stops in Boston, Washington D.C., New York and Philadelphia. Join Mannix and special guests as they give fans a live experience. Click here for tickets.
Boston
Where: The Harp
When: Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Time: 6:00 PM
Guest
Bob Ryan - Sports Columnist for The Boston Globe
Brian Scalabrine - Boston Celtics Legend & Celtics Analyst for NBCS Boston
Adam Himmelsbach - Celtics Writer for The Boston Globe
Special guest: Mike Gorman (@Celticsvoice)
Washington D.C.
Where: Drafthouse
When: Thursday, October 3, 2019
Time: 7:00 PM
Guest
Candace Buckner – Columnist for The Washington Post
Fred Katz – Washington Wizards beat writer for The Athletic
Andrew Sharp – Senior writer for Sports Illustrated
Special guest: Washington Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard
Brooklyn
Where – Barclays Center (40/40 club)
When – Friday, October 4, 2019
Time – 5:00 PM
Guest
Sarah Kustok – YES Network analyst
Howard Beck – Senior NBA writer for Bleacher Report
More to be announced
Philadelphia
Where - Philly Improv Theater
When - Monday, October 7, 2019
Time: 7:00 PM
Guest
Michael Lee – Senior writer for The Athletic
Keith Pompey – Philadelphia 76ers beat writer for The Philadelphia Inquirer
Serena Winters – 76ers reporter for NBCS Philly
Special guest: Sixers president Chris Heck