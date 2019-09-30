The Crossover's NBA Preseason Podcast Tour

SI

The Crossover podcast tour will make stops during the NBA preseason in Boston, Washington D.C., New York and Philadelphia. Get your tickets now. 

By Chris Mannix
September 30, 2019

Sports Illustrated senior writer Chris Mannix is taking The Crossover Podcast on tour and you are invited! Mannix’s podcast provides a weekly window into the world of basketball from breakdowns of the biggest news and trends to conversations with players and personnel. The podcast will hit the road for a four city tour in October during NBA preseason making stops in Boston, Washington D.C., New York and Philadelphia. Join Mannix and special guests as they give fans a live experience. Click here for tickets.

Boston

Where: The Harp
When: Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Time: 6:00 PM

Guest

Bob Ryan - Sports Columnist for The Boston Globe
Brian Scalabrine - Boston Celtics Legend & Celtics Analyst for NBCS Boston
Adam Himmelsbach - Celtics Writer for The Boston Globe
Special guest: Mike Gorman (@Celticsvoice)

Washington D.C.

Where: Drafthouse
When: Thursday, October 3, 2019
Time: 7:00 PM

Guest

Candace Buckner – Columnist for The Washington Post
Fred Katz – Washington Wizards beat writer for The Athletic
Andrew Sharp – Senior writer for Sports Illustrated
Special guest: Washington Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard

Brooklyn

Where – Barclays Center (40/40 club)
When – Friday, October 4, 2019
Time – 5:00 PM

Guest

Sarah Kustok – YES Network analyst
Howard Beck – Senior NBA writer for Bleacher Report
More to be announced

Philadelphia

Where - Philly Improv Theater
When - Monday, October 7, 2019
Time: 7:00 PM

Guest

Michael Lee – Senior writer for The Athletic
Keith Pompey – Philadelphia 76ers beat writer for The Philadelphia Inquirer
Serena Winters – 76ers reporter for NBCS Philly
Special guest: Sixers president Chris Heck

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message