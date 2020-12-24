SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Hornets Center Cody Zeller Fractures Left Hand

Author:
Publish date:

Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller fractured his left hand during Wednesday's season opener against the Cavaliers, the team announced. The injury occurred midway through the third quarter. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports it's too early for the team to know how long he'll be out for, but hand fractures usually sideline NBA players for at least a few weeks.

For the game, Zeller was 3-for-6 from the field with six points, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 19 minutes. He was replaced by Bismack Biyombo.

Zeller, 28, has spent his entire career with the Charlotte franchise after being drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in 2013. He set career highs last season averaging 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.4% from the field.

Zeller is set to make over $15 million this season in the final year of his contract, and will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

YOU MAY LIKE

cody zeller
NBA

Hornets Center Cody Zeller Fractures Hand in Season Opener

Zeller, 28, scored six points with three rebounds in 19 minutes before suffering the injury in the third quarter.

Los Angeles Rams assistant offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
College Football

Arizona Tabs Patriots QB Coach Jedd Fisch to Replace Kevin Sumlin

Jedd Fisch, 44, is currently the quarterbacks coach for the New England Patriots and has previously been an assistant with the Los Angeles Rams, UCLA and Michigan.

James Harden
Play
NBA

Report: James Harden Fined After Video Emerges

The Houston Rockets are reportedly working with the NBA office to review a video that seemingly shows James Harden at a club.

SI_FANTASY_W16_V_RB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running Backs - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for Week 16 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Marvin Lewis
NFL

NFL Rumors: Texans Interested in Ex-Bengals Coach Marvin Lewis

Lewis is finishing his second season as co-defensive coordinator at Arizona State under head coach Herm Edwards.

Dec 23, 2020; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles quarterback Shai Werts (1) tosses the ball to wide receiver Malik Murray (16) as he is being tackled but Louisiana Tech Bulldogs linebacker Tyler Grubbs (52) during the New Orleans Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Play
College Football

Georgia Southern Routs Louisiana Tech in New Orleans Bowl

Shai Werts had three touchdown runs and threw a 65-yard scoring pass to help Georgia Southern beat Louisiana Tech 38-3.

Dec 17, 2020; Houston, TX, USA; James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets reacts during the fourth quarter of a game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Toyota Center on December 17, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
Play
NBA

Rockets-Thunder Postponed Due to Potential COVID-19 Outbreak

Three players tested positive or had inconclusive COVID-19 tests, and through contact tracing, four additional players are now quarantined.

Josh-Sargent-Werder-Bremen-Goal-DFB-Pokal
Play
Soccer

USMNT's Sargent Scores in DFB Pokal Win

The U.S. forward scored Werder Bremen's second goal in a 3-0 win over Hannover 96.