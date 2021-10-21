October 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
LaMelo Ball Has Made the Hornets Buzzworthy: Unchecked
LaMelo Ball Has Made the Hornets Buzzworthy: Unchecked
Publish date:

LaMelo Ball Has Made the Hornets Buzzworthy: Unchecked

Author:

LaMelo Ball is the first thing to make the Charlotte Hornets cool since Starter jackets. He doesn’t even need his dad to be his hype man because his game does all the talking. 

And if he can add a little Damian Lillard with the pull-up three to the Jason Kidd-esque skills he’s already displayed, then he’s got more than highlights in his future. He’s proven he’s got the presence of a superstar and clearly dresses the part too. An All-Star appearance is likely up next.

The question I’ve always had is whether he’d be able to score at the rate needed to truly be on that elite level. Scoring 31 points with seven threes in the first game of his sophomore season is certainly a good start however. Of course he added nine rebounds and seven assists because all around impact has always been his forte. 

His effort was appreciated as he already received MVP chants and is on record saying he wants to build up the franchise to which he was drafted. 

And unlike LaMelo, NBA fans are no longer dishing a no-look pass when it comes to watching the Hornets on League Pass. Which is an accomplishment in and of itself since that team has occupied basketball irrelevancy for a while.

Because not only is LaMelo Ball a player who is capturing the imagination of current fans, but he’s got a chance to be the type of baller we will talk about when we are grandpas and grandmamas.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

derrick-henry-brett-favre
NFL

Brett Favre Lauds Derrick Henry With Randy Moss Comparison

Brett Favre issued some high praise for Titans running back Derrick Henry in a recent radio interview.

patrick-mahomes
NFL

NFL Week 7 Picks From the MMQB Staff

The team makes its picks for Chiefs-Titans, Ravens-Bengals, Browns-Broncos and more.

ESPN's Steve Levy
Play
Extra Mustard

How Does Steve Levy of ‘Monday Night Football’ Feel About the Peyton and Eli Show?

The ESPN sportscaster talks about going head-to-head with the Manning brothers.

Kobe_Bryant_SI_0002
Photos

Photo Gallery: Celebrating 75 Years of NBA Action

From Bird and Magic to Shaq and Kobe, we share our favorite images of the all-time greats.

Devin Brown
Play
College Football

Walker Howard, Devin Brown Among Senior Prospects Who May Flip Their Verbal Commitment

Committed or not, many big decisions lie ahead for the class of 2022 and it continues this weekend on the prospect visit front

Baker Mayfield_1
NFL

Report: Mayfield Expected to Need Offseason Shoulder Surgery

Baker Mayfield is reportedly expected to need surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder after the season.

deshaun-watson-texans
NFL

NFL Rumors: Panthers Not Interested in Watson trade

Matt Rhule is sticking with Sam Darnold as Carolina's starting quarterback despite a difficult stretch in recent games.

Memphis' AAC footballs on a field.
College Football

AAC Adds Six Conference USA Schools in Expansion

The American Athletic Conference is adding six schools as part of its expansion.