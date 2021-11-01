Kyrie Irving Takes to IG Again With Confusing Photo

Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
NBA
Kyrie Irving Posts Yet Another Cryptic Photo on IG As Nets Play on Without Him

Author:

Adding to the intrigue over his basketball future, Nets point guard Kyrie Irving posted a picture of Morpheus from The Matrix to his Instagram on Monday.

Stephon Marbury and Rod Strickland were among the former NBA players to leave comments on his post showing their support. 

Irving has missed the first seven games of the season over his refusal to get vaccinated amid New York's COVID-19 mandate. 

Last week, Nets owner Joe Tsai said he hopes Irving "gets vaccinated as soon as possible" but also stated that the All-Star won't play for the team until he is vaccinated or New York's COVID-19 vaccine mandate is lifted

"Obviously Kyrie has his own belief so I respect that. But we have to make a team decision. This is not a decision about him," Tsai told ESPN. "This is a decision about where we go as a team. And it is just not tenable for us to have a team with a player that comes in and out, no home games, only away games. What do you do in practice then?"

Adam Silver and Charles Barkley have also urged Irving to get vaccinated while Magic Johnson criticized unvaccinated players in recent weeks., 

Last month, Irving went on Instagram Live to quell rumors of his retirement due to the mandate and further elaborate on his stance. 

"Do you think I really want to lose money? You think I really want to give up on my dream to go after a championship? You think I just really want to give up my job? You think I really just want to sit at home and not going after the things with my teammates?"

