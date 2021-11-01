LeBron James Doppelgänger Had Fans Doing a Double-Take

On Sunday night, Lakers star LeBron James returned to the floor to help lift Los Angeles to a 95—85 win over the Rockets.

All the while, another person, someone who appeared to be a James lookalike, watched from the sidelines.

James tweeted afterward that it was the "true definition of 2 places at the same damn time!!"

"Somebody tell Pat C if he wants to be me for Halloween just ask me. LOL"Jame

The fan in question is Patrick Christopher, a former NBA player turned fashion designer who is also the older brother of Rockets rookie guard Josh Christopher.

Christopher said on Instagram that he surprised his brother by sitting next to the Rockets bench on his first Los Angeles road trip.

He also replied to James's tweet saying, "Bron, all of this has my phone blowing up bro. Lmaoooooo. Call my people for Spacejam 3."

Christopher said on Instagram that he first met James in 2007 and that he has worked his camps in prior summers.

"King James, you always been a big homie to me," Christopher last February.

And now, they've achieved viral fame together as well.

