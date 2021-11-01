LeBron Posts Himself in Legit Scary Halloween Costume

LeBron James has been the bane of many NBA teams and players across his storied 18-year career. He's undoubtedly been the star of one or two nightmares in years past.

For Halloween this year, James traded in his crown for some claws in a scarily realistic costume as Freddy Krueger. The 17-time All Star debuted his costume in an Instagram post on Sunday night as the serial killer who haunts his victims in their dreams.

"'Sticks And Stones May Break My Bones But Nothing Will Ever Kill Me' SWEET DREAMS," James said in the caption of the post.

James's portrayal of Krueger, the character that stars in the A Nightmare on Elm Street horror movie series, may have been his best costume yet. In the past, the Lakers star has dressed as Pennywise from the film series It and as Edward Scissorhands from the film with the same name.

