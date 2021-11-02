Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

LeBron James Weighs in on Browns' Odell Beckham Situation: 'Free OBJ'

Author:

The Browns insist Odell Beckham Jr. isn't going anywhere before Tuesday's trade deadline but there appears to be a few notable individuals speaking out on the star receiver's behalf. 

Beckham's father posted a video on Tuesday morning highlighting numerous missed opportunities for completions from quarterback Baker Mayfield to Beckham. And shortly thereafter, LeBron James weighed in on Beckham's tricky situation.

"OBJ will show again why he’s special," James tweeted Tuesday. "WR1 #FreeOBJ."

SI Recommends

Perhaps a change in scenery will help return Beckham to the top of the NFL receiver rankings. The former Giants star has struggled in Cleveland, tallying just seven touchdown receptions in 29 games. Beckham enters Week 9 with 17 catches in six games this season. 

The Browns have struggled to score in recent weeks, including a 15-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday. Cleveland currently sits in the AFC North cellar at 4–4.

More NBA Coverage:
NBA Power Rankings
10 Early NBA Season Trends to Watch
The NBA 75: Biggest Snubs, Surprises and Ranking Best Players
Ranking Every Nike NBA City Edition Uniform

YOU MAY LIKE

lebron-james-odell-beckham
NBA

LeBron James Weighs in on Browns' Odell Beckham Situation

The King has weighed in on his buddy Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. against the Cardinals
NFL

Odell Beckham's Father Posts Video of Son Getting Open

Odell Beckham Sr. posted an 11-minute video on Instagram of missed opportunities for Browns quarterbacks where his son was open on a route.

Gregg-Berhalter-USMNT-December-Camp
Soccer

USMNT Adds Camp, Friendly vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina

The December camp will take place outside of the FIFA calendar and feature mostly domestic-based talent, but it won't replace the traditional January camp.

joe-judge
Play
Extra Mustard

Can We Finally Retire This Awful Media Cliché?

Stop getting fooled by coaches who 'win a press conference'

Odell Beckham Jr
NFL

Browns Reportedly Have No Plans to Trade Odell Beckham Jr.

The Browns will not be trading their wide receiver at the trade deadline.

Election Day "I Voted" stickers
College Football

Many Granted Election Day Waivers Despite NCAA Legislation

Some feel the process is unfair, creating an uneven playing field across the college sports landscape on Tuesday.

Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott
NFL

Jerry Jones Comments on Dak's Availability Sunday vs. Broncos

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott missed the win over the Vikings on Sunday with a calf injury.

College basketballs sit at the SEC tournament
College Basketball

SI's Top 10 Men's College Basketball Teams For 2021–22

They also ranked every other team in the nation.