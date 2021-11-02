Scottie Pippen Calls Michael Jordan 'Condescending' in New Book

Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
NBA
Scottie Pippen Posts Excerpt From New Book, Calls Michael Jordan 'Condescending'

Author:

In an excerpt published by GQ for Scottie Pippen's upcoming memoir, Unguarded, the former Bulls small forward sounded off on his former teammate, Michael Jordan, regarding the documentary The Last Dance.

Pippen has been shy about his issues with the documentary but he reiterated his displeasure with the ESPN producers and Jordan for what he believed was favoritism in the documentary that was supposed to be about the Bulls teams of the 90s and not just a glorification of Jordan.

"Producers had granted him [Jordan] editorial control of the final product," Pippen wrote. "The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director. Michael was determined to prove to the current generation of fans that he was larger-than-life during his day—and still larger than LeBron James, the player many consider his equal, if not superior.

"I was nothing more than a prop," he continued. "His 'best teammate of all time,' he called me. He couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried."

Pippen went on to allege that Jordan was paid $10 million for the documentary and said that none of his former teammates, including him, were paid anything for the interviews they contributed to the 10-part ESPN doc.

