Report: Simmons Not Ready to Play After Morey Meeting

It doesn't seem as though Ben Simmons will take the floor for the 76ers anytime soon.

Simmons told Philadelphia management he is "not yet mentally ready to play," in a meeting on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. There is no timetable for his return to the floor.

Philadelphia's point guard requested a trade from the organization in June. He briefly attended 76ers training camp, but he has since been suspended after getting kicked out of practice on Oct. 19.

Simmons, 25, is a three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defense selection. He was drafted by the 76ers with the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA draft.

