Report: Simmons Not Ready to Play After Morey Meeting

November 3, 2021
Report: Ben Simmons Not Ready to Play After Meeting With Daryl Morey

Author:

It doesn't seem as though Ben Simmons will take the floor for the 76ers anytime soon.

Simmons told Philadelphia management he is "not yet mentally ready to play," in a meeting on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. There is no timetable for his return to the floor.

Philadelphia's point guard requested a trade from the organization in June. He briefly attended 76ers training camp, but he has since been suspended after getting kicked out of practice on Oct. 19.

Simmons, 25, is a three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defense selection. He was drafted by the 76ers with the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA draft. 

