Report: LeBron James to Miss at Least One Week With New Injury

Author:

Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least one week with an abdominal strain, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

A source familiar with the injury told ESPN that the team's medical staff wants to "to take their time" with James' recovery.

James has already missed two games this season. He aggravated the injury in Tuesday's 119—117 win over the Rockets on Tuesday, per ESPN.

He was ruled out hours before the Lakers (5—3) host the 1—6 Thunder on Thursday night. 

James, 36, is averaging 24.8 points, seven assists and 5.5 rebounds per game this season. His 46.7% field goal percentage is the lowest since his debut season.

The Lakers begin a difficult early-season stretch of their schedule in the coming days with games against the Trail Blazers, Hornets, Heat and Bulls all taking place in the next 11 days. 

