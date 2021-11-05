Former Suns Coach Watson Responds to Sarver Allegations

Former Suns coach Earl J. Watson released a statement Thursday following ESPN's bombshell report in which over 70 former and current Suns employees described a toxic workplace created by Robert Sarver, the owner of Phoenix's NBA and WNBA teams.

Watson served as an assistant or head coach with the Suns 2015 to 2017, and spoke out about Sarver's misconduct in the ESPN report.

"I am not interested in engaging in an ongoing battle of fact. Instead, I want to applaud the courage of the numerous players, executives, and staffers for fighting toxic environments of racial insensitivity, sexual harassment, and micro-aggressions with their truth," his statement said.

"Basketball and 17 years in the NBA has allowed me the financial privilege to speak my truth, but we can't forget about those who must remain silent for fear of losing their jobs."

Among the allegations reported are instances of Sarver using racially insensitive language, making lewd and misogynistic comments and fostering an environment in which "employees felt they were his property," wrote ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

One of the incidents detailed in the report was when Sarver used the n-word multiple times with Watson in the team locker room in 2016 following a loss to the Warriors. Sarver allegedly was asking the then-head coach why players like Draymond Green could use it on the court.

Holmes wrote in his report, "You know, why does Draymond Green get to run up the court and say [N-word]," Sarver, who is white, allegedly said, repeating the N-word several times in a row.

"You can't say that," Watson, who is Black and Hispanic, told Sarver.

"Why?" Sarver replied. "Draymond Green says [N-word]."

"You can't f---ing say that," Watson said again.

Holmes's reporting included several other times that Sarver used racist language or made lewd and misogynistic comments.

"The level of misogyny and racism is beyond the pale," one Suns co-owner told ESPN regarding Sarver. "It's embarrassing as an owner."

A former Suns executive told Holmes, "Nothing you could tell me about [Sarver] from a misogynistic or race standpoint that would surprise me."

Sarver released a statement through his attorneys Thursday. He said Holmes's report was untrue, though Sarver did acknowledge using the n-word once many years ago to "describe the importance of having each others' back."

The NBA announced earlier Thursday that it has brought in the Wachtell Lipton law firm to investigate the allegations within ESPN's report.

"This has been a traumatic experience, one that has affected me profoundly, and I am not willing to relive it every day," Watson said in his statement. "But I will not forget it, and I will address it more fulsomely at a point in the future when I feel ready."