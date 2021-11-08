Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown to Miss One to Two Week With Hamstring Strain

Author:

Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown will be out one to two weeks with a right hamstring strain, the team announced Monday. 

Brown last played in Boston's Thursday win over the Heat where he registered 17 points in 29 minutes of play. He missed Saturday's game against the Mavericks where the Celtics lost 107–104. 

Boston, a team that has built a reputation as a consistent threat in the eastern conference, now finds itself 4–6 to start the 2021–22 season. Without half of its All-Star duo, the Celtics and Jayson Tatum will look right the ship until Brown returns.

SI Recommends

Earlier Monday, it was reported by The Athletic that the Celtics expressed interest in trading for Ben Simmons. But in any deal, the 76ers would want a Jaylen Brown in return. Brown is averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists so far this season. 

Boston is slated to host the Raptors (6–5) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jaylen Brown with the Celtics.
NBA

Celtics' Brown to Miss One to Two Weeks With Hamstring Injury

Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists so far this season.

Ohio State players celebrate a sack of Nebraska
College Football

What a 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like After Week 10

Ohio State is now our projected Big Ten champion, but the conference is behind in the pecking order.

jordan-love-girlfriend-mother
Play
Extra Mustard

Jordan Love’s Girlfriend Has Great Reaction to Horrible Seats

Jordan Love's girlfriend and mom were stuck in the last row at Arrowhead Stadium.

Josh Allen
Play
Betting

NFL Week 9 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts

Backing the underdogs rewarded bettors Sunday with the seven biggest Week 9 favorites each failing to cover.

pau-gasol-fc-barcelona
Play
Podcasts

The Crossover: Pau Gasol’s Journey & SI’s Cover Mystique

Pau Gasol joins Howard Beck to discuss his new docuseries, plus Alex Wong on his new book

Mac Jones grabbing Brian Burns's ankle.
NFL

Bill Belichick Shares Thoughts on Mac Jones Play Panthers Called 'Dirty'

He was asked about the controversial play during a radio interview.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry dribbles the basketball against Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Are the Warriors the Best Team in the NBA Again?

Golden State is looking like its old self, and that is scary for the rest of the NBA.

emmert
College Football

NCAA Streamlines Constitution, Set to Give Power to Schools

The new constitution also shrinks the NCAA’s Board of Governors from 21 members to nine and changes its duties.