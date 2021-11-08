Celtics' Brown to Miss One to Two Weeks With Hamstring Injury

Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown will be out one to two weeks with a right hamstring strain, the team announced Monday.

Brown last played in Boston's Thursday win over the Heat where he registered 17 points in 29 minutes of play. He missed Saturday's game against the Mavericks where the Celtics lost 107–104.

Boston, a team that has built a reputation as a consistent threat in the eastern conference, now finds itself 4–6 to start the 2021–22 season. Without half of its All-Star duo, the Celtics and Jayson Tatum will look right the ship until Brown returns.

Earlier Monday, it was reported by The Athletic that the Celtics expressed interest in trading for Ben Simmons. But in any deal, the 76ers would want a Jaylen Brown in return. Brown is averaging 25.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists so far this season.

Boston is slated to host the Raptors (6–5) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

