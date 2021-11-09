Jimmy Butler Challenges Nuggets Bench After Jokić's Hard Foul

Much like the rest of his Heat teammates, Jimmy Butler was not happy after Nikola Jokić's hard foul on Markieff Morris on Monday.

The five-time NBA All-Star was incensed after the incident late in the fourth quarter, vehemently gesturing to the Nuggets bench after Morris was shoved to the ground by the reigning MVP. Butler was eventually stopped by a pair of referees who ordered him back to the bench during the stoppage in play.

Butler, who scored 31 points in the 113-96 loss, didn't stop there. Denver Post photo-journalist AAron Ontiveroz photographed a group of Heat players waiting outside the Nuggets locker room after the game.

Initially, Morris raised his elbow into Jokić's chest before Jokić shoved Morris to the ground from behind. The Heat forward remained on the floor for an extended period before he was helped off by the medical staff.

"I love to see the hate!" Morris tweeted after the game. "No doubt I took a hard foul which I always do but I’ve never hit a man with his back turned! Luckily we built different over here. I can take my licks and keep pushing."

Clippers forward Marcus Morris, the twin brother of Markieff, also got swept up in the frenzy, tweeting, "Waited til bro turned his back smh. NOTED".

The post sparked a response from Jokić's brothers.

"You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother," the Jokić brothers tweeted at Marcus Morris. "Your brother made a dirty play first. If you want to take a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers."

