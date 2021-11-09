Porter Jr. Out for 'Foreseeable Future' With Back Injury

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. will be out for the "foreseeable future" due to lower back soreness, according to Denver coach Mike Malone.

Porter, 23, did not play against Miami on Monday night. It is unclear when he will return to the floor.

"There's no doubt, regardless of his mood, we all have to support Michael, just like we support Jamal [Murray]," Malone said Monday. "And again, Michael could be back in a week, it could be more than that."

"So when I say, 'foreseeable future,' I'm not really sure what that means, I just know that he's not playing tonight."

Porter is in his third NBA season after being selected with the No. 14 pick in the 2018 draft. He averaged 19.9 points per game last season, but he's struggled out of the gate in 2021-22. Porter is currently averaging just 9.9 points per game, shooting 35.9% from the field and 20.8% from three.

Denver entered Monday night at 5–4. They advanced to the Western Conference semifinals in 2020-21 before getting swept by the Suns.

