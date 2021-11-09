Pippen Takes Shot at Jordan Over 'Flu Game' Lore

For the second time in a week, NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen did not go easy on fellow Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Speaking with Frank Isola on SiriusXM's NBA Radio after playing through a back injury in the 1998 NBA Finals, Pippen asked a rhetorical question comparing his performance to Jordan's legendary "Flu Game" from 1997.

"I'm gonna ask you this: Is it easier to play with a herniated disc or to play with the flu?" Pippen asked.

"They always say the worst injury to have is a bad back," Isola said.

Pippen replied, "Well, I don't see many 'bad back games,' but I do see 'flu games'. Flu? Come on."

The Bulls won Game 6 of the 1998 NBA finals, 87–86, over the Jazz in what is still the most-watched game on television in NBA history. Jordan's mid-range jumper over Bryon Russell to take the lead with five seconds left remains an iconic moment in NBA history.

But Pippen, who recorded eight points, three rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes, said he was suffering from a back issue that would have kept him out of a potential Game 7 if the Bulls didn't clinch its third straight title in Game 6.

"No, I was done, pretty much," Pippen said. "I struggled to pull it through in that game and I suffered from it. Still suffering from it. But I wouldn't have played in a Game 7. I just wasn't able to go."

In an excerpt published last week by GQ for his upcoming memoir, Pippen criticized ESPN's The Last Dance documentary series and called Jordan "condescending" after he called Pippen "his best teammate of all time."

Pippen also alleged that Jordan was paid $10 million for the 10-part documentary and said that none of his former teammates, including him, were paid for their interviews.

