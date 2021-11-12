Former NBA Player Apologizes For Daughter's Sucker-Punch

Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Former NBA Player Apologizes for Daughter's Brutal Sucker-Punch During Game

Author:

Former NBA player Corey Benjamin, who played for the Bulls and Hawks during his short tenure in the league, has apologized for his daughter's actions during a recent youth basketball game in Orange County, California.

Video of Benjamin's daughter surfaced online this week after she was seen sucker-punching her 15-year-old opponent during a game over the weekend. The young woman reportedly wound up with a concussion as a result of the incident. 

The young woman's mother posted the video to Instagram.

A referee told NBCLA that Benjamin's daughter was encouraged to hit the 15-year-old by her own mother. Benjamin apologized on behalf of his daughter. 

He issued the following statement to NBCLA:

"This is not how I raised my daughter."

"To the young lady who was punched by my daughter during a youth basketball game, I sincerely apologize to you and I am praying for your complete healing both physically and emotionally," he said. "To her family, I deeply apologize and regret that this happened to your daughter as she did not deserve this to happen to her. Finally, I apologize to all of those who have been impacted and hurt by the actions of my daughter as well as those of her mother. I am here for your family and wish only the best for you.

"As a father, I’m shocked and disappointed at my daughter’s behavior as this is not a reflection of the values and standards that my family holds. Nor does it exemplify the values, character and spirit of sportsmanship that the game of basketball requires. My daughter made a mistake. One that she will need to make right. I am committed to getting my daughter any help she may need and support her in taking accountability for her conduct."

The game reportedly ended after the incident. 

Alice Ham, the mother of the victim, Lauryn Ham, has filed a police report for assault, according to NBCLA. 

