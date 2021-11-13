Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
LeBron James

Frank Vogel Says LeBron James Back to On-Court Activities Following Injury

Author:

Ahead of the Lakers' game against the Timberwolves on Friday, Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel said star forward LeBron James is back to participating in on-court activities with a "day-to-day" timetable for his return.

James, who turns 37 on December 30, suffered an abdominal strain in the Lakers' 119–117 win against the Rockets on Nov. 2. James recorded a double-double, finishing with 30 points—including 14 in the fourth quarter—and 10 assists. 

Since then, the four-time NBA champ has missed the Lakers' last four games and will miss Friday's game against Minnesota. His latest injury is unrelated to the groin tear that caused him to miss 27 games in the '18-19 season, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin

SI Recommends

Last season, James appeared in 45 regular season games in the shortened 72-game schedule.

Through six games this season, James—in Year 19—has averaged 24.8 points, 7.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game assists while shooting 46.7% from the floor, his lowest field goal percentage since his rookie year. He is playing 37.1 minutes per game, ranked seventh in the league for minutes per game this season. None of the six players averaging more minutes are over the age of 30.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

lebron-james-frank-vogel
NBA

Frank Vogel Says LeBron James Is Back to On-Court Activities

James's timetable to return to the court remains day-to-day.

Musah-Herrera-USA-Mexico
Soccer

LIVE: Pulisic Comes Off Bench to Give USMNT Lead vs. Mexico

Follow along as the two heated neighbors meet in a key World Cup qualifier on the road to Qatar 2022.

Zach Evans_TCU
College Football

TCU's Zach Evans Wants Deion Sanders To Be Team's Head Coach

There is a buzz for "Prime Time" in Fort Worth and the Horned Frogs running back is here for it.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic
Soccer

Why Christian Pulisic Isn't Starting for the U.S. Friday Night

The Chelsea star will be coming off the bench for the United States on Friday night.

Courtesy NJPW
Wrestling

Buddy Matthews Looks to Make Splash in NJPW Debut

Hot off a long successful stretch with WWE, Matthews is ready to take his career to a new level against Kazuchika Okada.

obj-arrest-warrant
NFL

Sean McVay Says OBJ Could Make Rams Debut Monday

"If we feel like he can help us against the 49ers, then we’ll have him ready to go."

jordan-love-packers-trade-possibility
NFL

Jordan Love Says Aaron Rodgers Plans to Play vs. Seahawks

While Love took reps as signal caller in practice, he plans for Rodgers to be back on Sunday.

d'ernest johnson
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

D'Ernest Johnson has a great opportunity to flex his skills with the Browns' depleted at running back.