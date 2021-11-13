Report: NBA Advances Investigation Into Tampering Probe

The NBA's investigation into the sign-and-trade deals of Chicago's Lonzo Ball and Miami's Kyle Lowry before the start of NBA free agency has reached advanced stages, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Over the last three months, the league has done its due diligence in holding interviews with team executives and player agents while gathering messages from front-office executives with the Bulls, Pelicans, Heat and Raptors.

The league, which launched the tampering investigation on Aug. 7, could release its findings and any penalties associated with the findings from the investigation in the future, per Wojnarowski.

The Pelicans traded Ball to Chicago on a four-year deal worth $85 million for wing Garrett Temple on a new three-year, $15.5 million deal and guard Tomas Satoransky, per ESPN.

The Heat sent guard Goran Dragić and forward Precious Achiuwa to the Raptors in exchange for Lowry, who earned a three-year, $85 million deal with the sign-and-trade.

According to Wojnarowski, the league tightened its penalties on tampering cases in 2019, stating that teams could face a maximum fine of $10 million and the possible suspension of team executives, loss of draft picks and removal of contracts.

Case in point, the Bucks lost a 2022 second-round pick for tampering charges with the Kings for restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic in '21. However, in consideration to the NBA's rules, Milwaukee did not sign Bogdanovic and he would later sign with the Hawks.

