November 14, 2021
76ers Assistant Dave Joerger Diagnosed With Cancer, Stepping Away for Treatment

Philadelphia 76ers top assistant coach Dave Joerger is stepping away from coaching after he was diagnosed with a form of "head and neck" cancer, he told ESPN. He will be undergoing chemotherapy. 

Joerger has been undergoing treatment for the last two weeks and multiple Philadelphia officials, including Doc Rivers, already knew of his diagnosis. He only missed one road game, but now the team's extended road trip will force him to remain in Philadelphia for treatment. 

He informed players of his diagnosis in a meeting after their Saturday loss against the Pacers. Joerger, 47, said he has Stage 1 cancer. 

"We have caught it early," Joerger told ESPN. "I'm very lucky. I've got over a 90% chance of cure rate, but it's very scary and it's not enjoyable going through. ... I can't go on the road and do radiation and chemotherapy in different cities around the country. To continue my treatment, I need to step away from the team."

Before joining the 76ers, Joerger was head coach of the Kings and Grizzlies. He coached Memphis to three playoff appearances from 2014 to 2016. 

For more 76ers news, head over to All 76ers.

