November 16, 2021
NBA
Report: Growing Optimism LeBron James May Return Friday for Lakers

Author:

Lakers star LeBron James has not played since Nov. 2, but there is a growing optimism that he will make his return from an abdominal strain on Friday vs. the Celtics, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

On Nov. 4, multiple reports said that the team's medical staff wanted to "take their time" with James's recovery. 

James has missed each of Los Angeles' last seven games, and nine total contests on the season. The Lakers are 4–5 in games James has missed this year.

James, 36, is averaging 24.8 points, seven assists and 5.5 rebounds per game this season. His 46.7% field goal percentage is the lowest since his debut season.

The Lakers (8–7) begin a five-game road trip on Wednesday against the Bucks. They are currently No. 7 in the Western Conference.

