Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Report: Staples Center to be Renamed in Multi-Year Deal

Author:

After operating under the same name for over two decades, the Staples Center will soon be known by another name.

The home of the Lakers, Clippers, Sparks and Kings will reportedly be renamed for new sponsor Crypto.com as part of a multi-year deal, according to The Athletic contributor Alicia Jessop. The agreement is believed to be the largest naming rights deal in the U.S. and will take effect on Dec. 25, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Crypto.com is believed to have paid over $700 million for the naming rights, according to Sam Dean of the Los Angeles Times. Founded in 2016, the website bills itself as the "world's fastest growing crypto app," and offers products such as NFTs and metal Visa cards.

SI Recommends

“In the next few years, people will look back at this moment as the moment when crypto crossed the chasm into the mainstream,” Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek told the Los Angeles Times. “This is just such a brilliant move from the guys at AEG, because the next decade belongs to crypto. And this positions L.A. and this particular venue right at the center of it.”

The Staples Center opened in 1999 and has hosted home games for the Lakers, Clippers, Sparks and Kings ever since. 

More NBA Coverage:

For more Lakers coverage, head to All Lakers.

YOU MAY LIKE

USMNT forward Matthew Hoppe vs. Jamaica in the Gold Cup
Soccer

USMNT's Hoppe Out at Least Six Weeks With Injury

The young striker's time at Mallorca is off to a rough start, as he has appeared in just two matches since a summer transfer from Schalke.

Canada outlasts Mexico in a World Cup qualifier
Soccer

Canada Survives Mexico Rally to Top Concacaf Qualifying Table

The 'Iceteca' in Edmonton worked wonders for the hosts, which got a double from Cyle Larin and held off a late flurry from El Tri.

Tim Weah scores for the USMNT vs. Jamaica in World Cup qualifying
Soccer

Decisive Sounds Define USMNT's 'Decent' Draw

After a booming goal from Michail Antonio and a late, favorable whistle, the U.S. may be fortunate to leave Jamaica with a point, but it's a valuable one in the big picture.

michigan-cfb
Play
College Football

CFP Ranking Reaction: The Good, Bad and Ugly

The two Mitten State teams continue to fuel debate, while Cincinnati waits for the front four to stumble.

Nov 16, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) controls the ball in front of Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs guard Julien Soumaoro (1) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
College Basketball

Coach K: Banchero, Savarino Charges 'Two Different Situations'

Krzyzewski's grandson was arrested for DWI while Banchero, a top prospect for the 2022 NBA draft, was charged with aiding and abetting DWI.

paolo banchero
College Basketball

Duke's Paolo Banchero in Starting Lineup Following Charge

Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting DWI after he and teammate Michael Savarino were arrested early Sunday morning.

dick vitale
College Basketball

Fleck, Minnesota Give Vitale an 'Awesome' Gift for Cancer Battle

Vitale has been undergoing another bout with cancer shortly after battling melanoma earlier this summer.

Messi-Argentina-Qualifies-World-Cup
Soccer

Argentina Qualifies for 2022 World Cup With Time to Spare

Messi & Co. still have five qualifiers left but have secured at least a top-four finish in CONMEBOL's table.