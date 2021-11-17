Twitter Trolls Staples Center's Reported New Name

So long Staples Center, hello.... Crypto.com Arena?

The home of the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Kings and WNBA's Sparks is reportedly getting a new name this Christmas, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Athletic contributor Alicia Jessop was the first to report the name change. The Lakers host the Nets on Christmas Day, marking it the first game under the reported new naming rights deal. The final professional basketball game to be in the iconic Staples Center will be Spurs-Lakers on Dec. 23.

According to The Los Angeles Times, it will be a 20-year deal between Crypto.com and AEG, the owner and operator of the arena, and the cryptocurrency exchange reportedly paid more than $700 million for the naming rights.

It's potentially the biggest naming deal in sports history, but that does not mean that fans are happy about this year's Christmas present. Some may even be searching for a receipt at the bottom of this package.

