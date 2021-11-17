Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Twitter Trolls Staples Center's Reported New Name

Author:

So long Staples Center, hello.... Crypto.com Arena

The home of the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Kings and WNBA's Sparks is reportedly getting a new name this Christmas, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

The Athletic contributor Alicia Jessop was the first to report the name change. The Lakers host the Nets on Christmas Day, marking it the first game under the reported new naming rights deal. The final professional basketball game to be in the iconic Staples Center will be Spurs-Lakers on Dec. 23.

SI Recommends

According to The Los Angeles Times, it will be a 20-year deal between Crypto.com and AEG, the owner and operator of the arena, and the cryptocurrency exchange reportedly paid more than $700 million for the naming rights. 

It's potentially the biggest naming deal in sports history, but that does not mean that fans are happy about this year's Christmas present. Some may even be searching for a receipt at the bottom of this package. 

More NBA Coverage:

For more Lakers coverage, head to All Lakers.

YOU MAY LIKE

staples-center
NBA

Report: Staples Center to be Renamed in Multi-Year Deal

The home of the Lakers, Clippers and Kings has operated under its current name since it opened in 1999.

USMNT forward Matthew Hoppe vs. Jamaica in the Gold Cup
Soccer

USMNT's Hoppe Out at Least Six Weeks With Injury

The young striker's time at Mallorca is off to a rough start, as he has appeared in just two matches since a summer transfer from Schalke.

Canada outlasts Mexico in a World Cup qualifier
Soccer

Canada Survives Mexico Rally to Top Concacaf Qualifying Table

The 'Iceteca' in Edmonton worked wonders for the hosts, which got a double from Cyle Larin and held off a late flurry from El Tri.

Tim Weah scores for the USMNT vs. Jamaica in World Cup qualifying
Soccer

Decisive Sounds Define USMNT's 'Decent' Draw

After a booming goal from Michail Antonio and a late, favorable whistle, the U.S. may be fortunate to leave Jamaica with a point, but it's a valuable one in the big picture.

michigan-cfb
Play
College Football

CFP Ranking Reaction: The Good, Bad and Ugly

The two Mitten State teams continue to fuel debate, while Cincinnati waits for the front four to stumble.

Nov 16, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) controls the ball in front of Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs guard Julien Soumaoro (1) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
College Basketball

Coach K: Banchero, Savarino Charges 'Two Different Situations'

Krzyzewski's grandson was arrested for DWI while Banchero, a top prospect for the 2022 NBA draft, was charged with aiding and abetting DWI.

paolo banchero
College Basketball

Duke's Paolo Banchero in Starting Lineup Following Charge

Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting DWI after he and teammate Michael Savarino were arrested early Sunday morning.

dick vitale
College Basketball

Fleck, Minnesota Give Vitale an 'Awesome' Gift for Cancer Battle

Vitale has been undergoing another bout with cancer shortly after battling melanoma earlier this summer.