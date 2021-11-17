Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Staples Center Name Change: 'The House That Kobe Built'

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the sports world reacted to a report that the iconic Staples Center would be renamed for the first time since its opening over 20 years ago. And one person had an emotional reaction to the change because of the legacy left there by her husband. 

Vanessa Bryant reposted a picture on her Instagram story that featured her late husband and Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, with a picture of the Staples Center in the background and added a crown to his head. 

"Forever known as 'The House That Kobe Built,'" she wrote in the post.

The home of the Lakers, Clippers, Sparks and Kings will soon be named Crypto.com Arena. The arena opened as Staples Center back in 1999 when the Hall of Fame shooting guard was just 21 years old. 

From 1999 until his final playing year in 2016, he raised five banners. A house built on prestige and unrelenting effort. 

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a January 2020 helicopter crash along with seven other people. The Staples Center became a place for fans to grieve over his death and was even the site of their memorial service. The name can change, but his legacy still lives under that roof. 

