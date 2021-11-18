Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Amid Blazers Probe, NBA GMs Forming Association to Support Execs

Author:

NBA general managers are finalizing the formation of a professional association to support executives in the sport, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

While initial steps to create the group began last March, an investigation by the Trail Blazers into president of basketball operations Neil Olshey for workplace misconduct has further convinced team executives of the need for the group, per ESPN.

The group is said to be similar in purpose and structure to the National Basketball Coaches Association, per ESPN. 

According to The Athletic, at least one Portland employee has reported potential misconduct. The law firm O'Melveny & Myers has been hired by the team to "conduct a fair and independent review," the team said in a statement.

SI Recommends

Olshey has not publicly addressed the probe into the team's workplace. 

Per ESPN, many team executives around the league now fear that organizations will start to search for ways to pursue "cause" violations in contracts before making public decisions to fire basketball executives.

In Portland, Chris McGowan, who started with the team in 2012, resigned as Blazers president and CEO last Friday, though it has not been reported as to why.

Portland has started this season 8–8. The Blazers are set to host the 76ers on Saturday.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin stand across the ring from each other
Play
Wrestling

Season 2 of WWE’s ‘Ruthless Aggression’ Series Coming to Peacock

The show includes insight from Kevin Owens, Adam Cole, Christian and more.

watch-atletico-madrid-vs-liverpool
Play
Betting

EPL Best Bets: Goals Galore for Liverpool vs. Arsenal

The Premier League returns Saturday with a loaded slate of games. Which bets should you target?

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker claps.
College Football

Mel Tucker Discusses Future at MSU With Draymond Green

Tucker joined Green on the first episode of his new show.

Oct 23, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of game two of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

The Astros Aren't Breaking Up Just Yet

Justin Verlander is back and Houston's stretch of dominance continues, with or without Carlos Correa.

Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Top 10 Overachievers Based on Average Draft Position

Cordarrelle Patterson has been the surprise of the year, but he’s not the only breakout player who fantasy managers drafted at a discount.

Utah's Tavion Thomas runs with the ball vs. Stanford
College Football

Utah Got Its Groove Back. Will It Play Pac-12 Spoiler?

The Utes’ tight-end usage makes them fairly unusual, and it pairs with a rushing attack that should have Oregon on alert.

brian-jensen-john-harris
Play
Extra Mustard

Bush League Move for Big 12 to Suspend Belligerent Texas Tech Broadcasters

Texas Tech football announcers get sidelined for relentlessly calling out refs, Big 12.

Jun 6, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) shoots a foul shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter of game one in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
NBA

Report: Ben Simmons Recently Reiterated Trade Demands

The Sixers have gotten off to an 8–7 start to the season, leading to some questions about Simmons's leverage.