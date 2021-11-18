NBA general managers are finalizing the formation of a professional association to support executives in the sport, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

While initial steps to create the group began last March, an investigation by the Trail Blazers into president of basketball operations Neil Olshey for workplace misconduct has further convinced team executives of the need for the group, per ESPN.

The group is said to be similar in purpose and structure to the National Basketball Coaches Association, per ESPN.

According to The Athletic, at least one Portland employee has reported potential misconduct. The law firm O'Melveny & Myers has been hired by the team to "conduct a fair and independent review," the team said in a statement.

Olshey has not publicly addressed the probe into the team's workplace.

Per ESPN, many team executives around the league now fear that organizations will start to search for ways to pursue "cause" violations in contracts before making public decisions to fire basketball executives.

In Portland, Chris McGowan, who started with the team in 2012, resigned as Blazers president and CEO last Friday, though it has not been reported as to why.

Portland has started this season 8–8. The Blazers are set to host the 76ers on Saturday.

