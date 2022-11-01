Dwight Howard on NBA 75th Anniversary Team Snub: ‘Total Disrespect’

When the NBA 75th Anniversary Team was announced during the 2021–22 season, many fans thought one of the biggest snubs was three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard.

The current free agent center, who last played with the Lakers, is an eight-time All-Star, a one-time NBA champion and five-time All-NBA first team player, just to name a few of his accomplishments. Howard wondered what was missing in order for him to make the honorable list.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe on his podcast Club Shay Shay, Howard opened up about how the snub made him question his career in basketball as a whole.

“I was very surprised that I wasn’t put on the list,” Howard said. “When I saw that I wasn’t on the list, I was really upset. I really was just wanting to say, do I even want to play basketball no more? Like, what am I playing for? I’ve did all this stuff, I’ve accomplished all these things, I feel like I’ve been a great ambassador for the NBA and the game globally. I feel like that was just the disrespect, total disrespect.”

Howard is currently in his 18th year in the league and playing for his seventh team in his career. The 36-year-old didn’t mention anything about intentions to retire soon.

However, while speaking with Sharpe, Howard did express interest in joining the 2021–22 NBA Champion Warriors potentially in the future.

