Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks With Foot Injury, Per Report

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey is expected to miss 3-4 weeks with a left foot injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Maxey first injured his foot in Friday night’s game vs. the Bucks, as the third-year guard was fouled on a drive in the second quarter. He was able to shoot both free throws before leaving the game and not returning.

So far this season, Maxey has established himself as one of the most important players on the Sixers roster. Through 15 games, he is averaging a career-high 22.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds. Last year, Maxey started 74 games for the playoff-bound Sixers, totaling 17.5 points per game.

Philadelphia is already without guard James Harden for the foreseeable future, so the team will rely more on new Sixer De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton at the guard position. Harden also is dealing with a foot injury, and is expected to be ready in early December following a one-month absence.

While the Sixers deal with injuries at the guard position, star center Joel Embiid is playing at a MVP level to begin the season, averaging 32.3 points and 10.2 rebounds in 11 games. Philadelphia currently has an 8-7 record to begin the year.

