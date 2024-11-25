76ers Fans React to Blowout Loss vs LA Clippers
After picking up their third win of the season Friday against the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers were back on their home floor Sunday. They played host to an array of familiar faces, squaring off against James Harden and the LA Clippers.
The Sixers struck first in this game, and it would end up being the only time they would hold a lead. Harden and company quickly broke out to a big lead, and never looked back. They'd go on to be up by as many as 33 at one point, eventually going on to win by a final score of 125-99.
Fresh off playing host to Ben Simmons, another former Sixer with a rocky exit was in town. With Kawhi Leonard sidelined due to injury, Harden has been tasked with leading the charge for this Clippers team. He'd before well against the franchise that traded him last year, finishing with 23 points and eight assists.
Following this crushing defeat, Sixers fans took to social media to voice their frustrations and disappointment:
With Joel Embiid and Paul George still out, the Sixers once again relied on Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain to be the driving forces for this shorthanded squad. The rookie guard has been on an impressive tear as of late, but Sunday was more of a coming to Earth moment for him. McCain led the Sixers with 18 points, but did so on 3-for-15 shooting from the field. As for Maxey, he wasn't far behind with 17 points of his own.
16 games into the season the Sixers find themselves with a 3-13 record. They'll have an extended time to regoup from this crushing loss, not taking the floor again until Wednesday. Next up on the schedule is a matchup at home against the Houston Rockets.