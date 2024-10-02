76ers Forward Working on Key Skill Following First Day of Training Camp
Following media day on Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers quickly departed for the Bahamas to begin training camp. After wrapping up the first day of practice, one player was seen working on a key area of his game.
During free agency, the Sixers drastically improved in multiple areas by bringing in a wide range of star talents and role players. That said, many cited power forward as an area that still needed to be addressed. Caleb Martin is expected to slot in there in the starting lineup, but overall their depth at the position is thin.
Armed with tradeable contracts and draft picks, the assumption became that Daryl Morey would address the near closer to the trade deadline. However, the Sixers ended up shocking many when they signed Guerschon Yabusele after his impressive run with France in the Olympics.
During his recent run professionally overseas, Yabusele was an efficient shooter from beyond the arc. Upon coming back to the NBA, the question arose on if he can sustain his success as a shooter on the further line. To make sure he's prepared for this role, Yabusele was seen getting extra shots up after practice concluded on Tuesday.
While speaking to the media on Monday, Yabusele fielded questions about his outside shot. He is confident that he'll be able to space the floor when playing alongside Joel Embiid in the frontcourt.
"Feeling good for sure. With the importance of Joel Embiid on the team and he's aggressive in the paint, he's going to draw a lot of double teams," Yabusele said. "When he kicks out the ball I need to knock those threes down and work on my shot and be able to make plays too. I think the three-point shot will help me a lot."
It goes without saying how important being an effective kick-out option will be for Yabusele and the rest of the supporting cast. The big three are going to garner a lot of attention, which should result in a plethora of open shots around them. With his size and physicality, if Yabusele can also provide shooting, he has a chance to become a major X-factor for the Sixers this season.