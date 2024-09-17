76ers News: Analyst Names Joel Embiid as NBA Star With Most to Prove
While Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has regularly dominated in the regular season, his success has not always translated to the postseason. Whether it be injury or lacking co-stars, outside factors have gotten in his way to help lead his team to win at the highest level. Now with a revamped roster once again, one analyst is putting a spotlight on the former MVP.
During a recent episode of ESPN's NBA Today, the panel discussed which stars or teams have the most to prove this upcoming season. Former NBA guard Tim Legler went with the Sixers star as his answer.
"I just think this is such a critical year for Embiid to not only deliver in the regular season and stay healthy, but deliver in the postseason," Legler said. "Be out there every night, be consistent, and be 100%. He has not done that yet for this franchise."
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms. i
Last postseason was another instance of Embiid not entering the playoffs at 100%. The superstar big man managed to return to action during the last week of the regular season after missing months of action due to a knee injury. Even under these circumstances, Embiid led the charge for the Sixers against the New York Knicks. Along with a 50-point barrage, he also tallied a triple-double in the hard-fought first-round matchup.
Looking ahead to next season, there certainly will be high expectations on Embiid and the Sixers. They are coming off an extremely successful summer where they added star power and depth to the roster. With a trio of Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George, the Sixers have been thrust into the conversation of teams who could contend for a champion in 2025.