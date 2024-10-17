76ers’ Nick Nurse Reacts to Jared McCain’s Injury vs. Nets
As the Philadelphia 76ers closed out their Wednesday night preseason matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, the team saw its rookie guard Jared McCain leave early with an injury.
McCain took a hard fall late in the fourth quarter. After being on the ground for a while, getting attention from the medical staff, the rookie guard was able to get up and walk back to the locker room. He did not return for the final minutes of the game.
Following the matchup, a Sixers official confirmed that McCain was being evaluated by the medical staff and would be tested for a concussion. Shortly after, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse revealed McCain would head to the hospital for further evaluation.
“It was rough,” said the head coach. “Got the report, he’s going to the hospital to get checked out. Obviously he was having some trouble breathing there but maybe got the wind knocked out of him but not sure what was going on there. Never quite seen one like that before. So, let’s hope he’s okay and see what the report is from the hospital.”
After wrapping up the Wednesday night matchup against Brooklyn, the Sixers are set to pay a visit to the Orlando Magic on Friday night for their preseason finale.
With the team unsure of McCain’s injury diagnosis, the rookie guard’s playing status for Friday’s game is currently unknown.
Prior to checking out on Wednesday, McCain checked in for nearly 23 minutes. He put up ten shots from the field, with six coming from beyond the arc. All of his makes came from three. McCain wrapped up the victory with a nine-point win. He also had seven rebounds and two assists.
Through four preseason games, McCain has been one of the Sixers’ most productive players in the scoring department. Seeing the court for roughly 23 minutes per game, McCain has shot 42 percent from the field and averaged 14 points per game in four outings. He also accounted for four rebounds and two assists per game.
The Sixers will soon reveal a timeline for McCain’s recovery.