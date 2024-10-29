NBA Fans Defend Joel Embiid After Controversial Punishment
Philadelphia 76ers fans sure do feel like the NBA has it out for their team.
Following the Sixers’ big win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon, the league announced that the seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid would be issued a technical foul.
The problem? Embiid didn’t play.
Throughout the Sixers’ three-game opening week slate, Embiid has been on the bench supporting his team from the side. While the Sixers claim that Embiid is not recovering from an injury at the moment, they are easing him into his 2024-2025 debut after he played in just 39 games last year due to a knee injury.
As the Sixers hit the road for a two-game road trip after their opening matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at home, Embiid joined his team for the ride. As he acted as the team’s sideline energy guy during the thrilling overtime win over the Pacers, Embiid’s towel-waving was an apparent issue.
NBA Fans React to Embiid’s Technical Foul
@RBPhillyTake: This is hilariously embarrassing
@whristan1: Bro has more techs than minutes this season
@HoodiGarland: This league is so soft man towel waving does nothing lmao
@sixersallie: is this the investigation
@maxeywinplz: It’s getting ridiculous bro
@spike_2241: They hate the process
Lately, the NBA has kept a close eye on the Sixers.
With Embiid missing the first three games of the season, including Wednesday’s primetime action against the Bucks, the league has reportedly launched an investigation into the Sixers since the big man is not currently dealing with an injury.
So far, the Sixers haven’t been punished for any wrongdoing. In the meantime, Embiid will collect a tech before a minute, as he remains off the court for the time being.