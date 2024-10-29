All 76ers

NBA Fans Defend Joel Embiid After Controversial Punishment

NBA fans don't believe Joel Embiid should've been issued a technical foul.

Justin Grasso

Jan 25, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Philadelphia 76ers fans sure do feel like the NBA has it out for their team.

Following the Sixers’ big win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon, the league announced that the seven-time All-Star Joel Embiid would be issued a technical foul.

The problem? Embiid didn’t play.

Throughout the Sixers’ three-game opening week slate, Embiid has been on the bench supporting his team from the side. While the Sixers claim that Embiid is not recovering from an injury at the moment, they are easing him into his 2024-2025 debut after he played in just 39 games last year due to a knee injury.

As the Sixers hit the road for a two-game road trip after their opening matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at home, Embiid joined his team for the ride. As he acted as the team’s sideline energy guy during the thrilling overtime win over the Pacers, Embiid’s towel-waving was an apparent issue.

NBA Fans React to Embiid’s Technical Foul

@RBPhillyTake: This is hilariously embarrassing

@whristan1: Bro has more techs than minutes this season

@HoodiGarland: This league is so soft man towel waving does nothing lmao

@sixersallie: is this the investigation

@maxeywinplz: It’s getting ridiculous bro

@spike_2241: They hate the process

Lately, the NBA has kept a close eye on the Sixers.

With Embiid missing the first three games of the season, including Wednesday’s primetime action against the Bucks, the league has reportedly launched an investigation into the Sixers since the big man is not currently dealing with an injury.

So far, the Sixers haven’t been punished for any wrongdoing. In the meantime, Embiid will collect a tech before a minute, as he remains off the court for the time being.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/Betting