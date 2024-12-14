Former Philadelphia 76ers Lottery Pick Drawing Interest From LA Lakers
When the dust settled from free agency, one name that remained on the market was Markelle Fultz. Still without a team now, the former Philadelphia 76ers guard could be close to securing a contract.
The Sixers famously traded up to draft Fultz No. 1 overall, but things did not end up panning out how they hoped. His tenure with the team lasted just two seasons, eventually being traded to the Orlando Magic.
Upon arriving in Orlando, Fultz managed to turn his career around to some degree. Injuries caused setbacks, but he blossomed into an effective two-way guard. However, with the Magic loaded up on young talent, Fultz saw himself be the odd man out this past offseason.
Fast forward to now, and Fultz is starting to gain traction around the league again. According to insider Anthony Irwin, the LA Lakers have had internal discussion about signing the former top pick.
Per sources, the Lakers have had internal conversations about Fultz, the former first-overall pick who hasn't lived up to his draft position but was solid last season playing for the Orlando Magic.
Fultz is coming off a bit of down year in 2024, only appearing in 43 games for the Magic. In that time, he averaged 7.8 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.8 APG, and 1.0 SPG.
As an athletic combo guard who provides some flexibility defensively, Fultz could make sense for the Lakers depending on how their roster changes before the deadline. However, there is one thing that makes his fit questionable. That being that he isn't much of a threat from beyond the arc. Since Fultz can't help space the floor, it could make his fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis clunky.
At 26-years-old, Fultz is still capable of providing a boost for an NBA team. Only time will tell if a team decides to roll the dice on him.