Former Sixers Prospect Reacts to 40-Point Game Overseas
Throughout the course of last season, the Philadelphia 76ers went through a handful of two-way players. Among the most notable on the 2023-24 roster was Kenneth Lofton Jr. Shortly after being waived by the Memphis Grizzlies, Daryl Morey brought the G-League standout to Philly.
Lofton would only appear in a couple of games for the Sixers before being waived. He logged just nine minutes across two games, recording two points and three rebounds in that stretch.
After not being able to land a contract this past offseason, Lofton did what most players do and took his talents overseas. He is currently playing in China for the Shanghai Sharks. Earlier this week, the former Sixers forward put together arguably his most dominant outing of the year.
In just 32 minutes of action, Lofton 43 points, 18 rebounds, and six assists. He took to X/Twitter after the game to let the world he know he did it on efficient shooting as well, converting 70% of his field goal attempts.
While Lofton didn't get much opportunity at the NBA level, he showed a lot of promise in the G-League. Across 19 games last season, he averaged 25.1 PPG, 9.5 RPG, and 1.6 BPG. During his time with the Delaware Blue Coats, Lofton's best individual outing came February of 2024. Facing off against Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets affiliate), he notched 43 points and nine rebounds in a win.
After the Sixers waived Lofton last season, he found a home with the Utah Jazz. Still only 22-years-old, he has time to refine his game and work his way back into the NBA.