Former Sixers Trade Target Expected to Find New Team in Free Agency
This summer, the Philadelphia 76ers should be on the hunt for some competition at the backup center position behind Joel Embiid.
While the former second-round pick, Paul Reed, is under contract with two more years left on his deal, Philly’s first-round playoff loss made Reed’s contract situation a bit more complicated.
That’s not to say Reed is on the outs, but the Sixers would need additional depth at the center position regardless of what happens to the former G League MVP.
Perhaps, a former rumored trade target could be a prospect the Sixers pursue this summer.
Back in February, the Sixers had a busy trade deadline. While they struck multiple moves, many were shocked to see the Sixers did not land on a center. It wasn’t due to a lack of effort.
The Sixers were rumored to have a ton of interest in their former big man, Andre Drummond, who now plays for the Chicago Bulls. According to PHLY’s Kyle Neubeck, New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas was also on the radar.
Interestingly enough, both prospects are set to hit the free agency market this offseason, with the latter player seemingly sure about finding a different home.
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, “there’s a sense” Valanciunas doesn’t intend to return to the Pelicans for another run with the team. If that’s indeed the case, he would be on the hunt for his fourth team since his run with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.
With the Pelicans, Valanciunas started in 82 games last season, averaging 24 minutes on the floor. During that time, he produced an average of 12 points, nine rebounds, and two assists.
With plenty of starting experience, Valanciunas might not embrace a backup role just yet. But if that’s an option for the 32-year-old Lithuanian big man, the Sixers seem likely to state a case to bring him on to collect minutes behind Embiid.