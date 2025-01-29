Lakers Coach JJ Redick Gives Blunt Statement on Sixers Tenure
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers were back on their home floor to host the LA Lakers in a nationally televised matchup. This game featured multiple familiar faces, with JJ Redick being the most notable.
Redick is navigating his first season as a head coach following a 15-year career as a player. Among his stops at the latter half of his playing was the Sixers. He originally signed in Philly as a free agent in 2017 and went on to spend two years with the franchise.
During his brief stint in Philly, Redick thrived as a complement to All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. He put up some of the best numbers of his career in this stretch, averaging 17.6 PPG and shooting 40.7% from deep in over 140 total games. Even with his time in Philly being short, Redick still managed to climb to ninth in three-pointers made in franchise history with 433.
While these teams have already faced off this season, Tuesday marked the first time Redick returned to Philly as a head coach. Prior to the game, the longtime sharpshooter was asked if his time in Philly has helped him in any way as he starts this new chapter of his career. Redick bluntly stated that playing in such a passionate city helped prepare him to coach a high-profile team.
"If you can play in Philly you can coach the Lakers," Redick said.
Redick has had a lot of success in his early days with the Lakers, but his homecoming would not end up going how he might have wanted. Thanks to a strong performance from Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers walked out with a 118-104 victory.