All 76ers

NBA Fans React to 76ers' NBA Cup Game Victory Over Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers took home an NBA Cup victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Justin Grasso

Nov 22, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

This week was off to a tough start for the Philadelphia 76ers. When they went into Miami without Tyrese Maxey on the floor, the Sixers coughed up an early double-digit lead and ended up falling short for the fourth game in a row.

On Wednesday, the Sixers were thrilled to get Maxey back in the mix. For the first time this season, the Sixers had their All-Star trio of Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George on the court together. Unfortunately, another injury put them in a tough spot.

During the third quarter of the matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, George hyperextended his knee. After going to the locker room, the Sixers ruled out the nine-time All-Star for the rest of the game. With George nursing a knee injury and Maxey being on a minutes restriction, Embiid attempted to push the Sixers past the shorthanded Grizzlies with a win. He was not successful.

Going into the Friday night game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers had five losses in a row. The circumstances became even more difficult when the team ruled out Paul George and, eventually, Joel Embiid.

While Embiid was considered healthy on Thursday night, he was downgraded on Friday morning. As the Sixers participated in shootaround on Friday morning, Embiid was just a spectator. He wouldn’t get the chance to go through his pregame warmup routine. As the center experienced swelling in his knee, Embiid was ruled out.

In the absence of the two stars, the Sixers benefitted from a big Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain outing.

The one-time All-Star scored 26 points in 26 minutes. Meanwhile, the rookie McCain dropped 30 points in 38 minutes of action. The rest of the starting five, along with KJ Martin off the bench, scored double-digits as well. The Sixers managed to get back in the winner’s column for the third time this year with a 113-98 win over the Nets.

The 76ers took down the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.
Nov 22, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles against Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

NBA Fans React to the 76ers’ Win Over the Nets

@Sixerdaily: This is perfect 😭

@BrettSiegelNBA: If it wasn’t for Jared McCain, the 76ers would have zero wins right now.

@RussFcb: 76ers found their future backcourt for real

@Brodes81: I absolutely love this 🤣🤣🤣. We got our guys. We’ll be just fine in the next era of Sixers basketball 🔥

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA