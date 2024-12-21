NBA Fans React to 76ers Star Joel Embiid's Outing vs Hornets
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves matched up against the Charlotte for the second time this week. They'd continue their winning ways once again in large part due to the play of their stars.
A week after suffering a sinus fracture against the Indiana Pacers, Joel Embiid was back in the lineup for the Sixers. He'd return in impressive fashion, putting together a dominant outing against the shorthanded Hornets. In 31 minutes of action, the former MVP recorded a team-high 34 points, five rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and two blocks.
Following his performance on Friday, NBA fans took to social media to praise the Sixers star in his first game back from injury.
Embiid has missed his fair share of time this season, but when on the floor, he's shown he's still capable of being a dominant force. Not counting the matchup with the Pacers since he left early, the All-Star big man has recorded 30 or more points in his last three appearances. An impressive offensive feat considering the lack of rhythm from being in and out of the lineup.
Coming off this performance against the Hornets, Embiid is going to be back on the sidelines for the Sixers' next matchup. Head coach Nick Nurse already ruled him out Saturday in what will be the second leg of a back-to-back. This move was expected seeing that the Sixers have made it clear they want to manage the wear and tear on his body in the regular season.
Looking past the Sixers' matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the next time Embiid could be back in the lineup is Monday against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.