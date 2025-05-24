11-Time NBA All-Star’s Comeback Season Concludes With Major Honor
James Harden has had a chip on his shoulder since he felt slighted by the Philadelphia 76ers. When the lines got faulty in Philadelphia, Harden made it clear he wanted to move on. After seeing his wish get granted, Harden has been on a mission with the Los Angeles Clippers to become one of the NBA’s best guards once again.
This year’s comeback effort has proven to be a success for Harden. Not only did he land back in the All-Star game for his 11th nod, but Harden was named All-NBA on Friday night.
According to an NBA announcement, Harden was voted to the third team. He joined Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Haliburton, Karl Anthony-Towns, and Jalen Williams.
In recent times, Harden has steadily been accused of being on a steep decline. Right before he got to Philly, Harden learned he would earn his 10th All-Star nod. During his first full season with the Sixers, Harden felt he was snubbed from the 2022-2023 All-Star game, after he averaged 21 points and a league-high 11 assists per game.
In the following year, Harden appeared in 72 games for the Clippers. For the second season in a row, he failed to come up with an All-Star nod as he averaged 17 points, nine assists, and five rebounds in 72 games.
There was a dip, but Harden climbed once again. Throughout the 2024-2025 campaign, the Clippers guard posted averages of 23 points, six rebounds, and nine assists in 79 games. He helped lead an often Kawhi-less Clippers team to the postseason. While Harden’s season ended on a low note in the playoffs, the All-Star guard caps off his 16th year with a major accomplishment.