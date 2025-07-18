12-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Damian Lillard’s Big Move
Just like that, Damian Lillard is headed back to the Portland Trail Blazers. Suddenly, the Philadelphia 76ers will only face the star guard twice a year once again.
Shortly after it was revealed that Lillard was going back to Portland, the former Sixers guard Patrick Beverley took to social media to react to the news.
via @patbev21: Dame to Portland he not wrong. said F that ring chasing. i’m going back where the LOVE ❤️ IS. That’s really what hoopers want peace of mind and good HOOPS🏀. That’s 🔥
Damian Lillard spent most of his career playing for the Blazers. When he was 22 years old, Lillard was a full-time starter as a rookie in Portland and became the face of the franchise by winning the league’s Rookie of the Year title.
For 11 years, Lillard averaged 25 points per game while knocking down 37 percent of his threes. He also dished out seven assists per game, along with grabbing four rebounds.
Ahead of the 2023-2024 season, Lillard expressed doubt in Portland’s ability to build a championship contender around him. When the Blazers were going into a rebuild, they facilitated a trade to send Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he teamed up with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Lillard played in 131 games with the Bucks over two seasons. During Milwaukee’s most recent playoff run, Lillard suffered an Achilles injury. He’s expected to miss the entire 2025-2026 NBA season. The Bucks shockingly waived Lillard, which left him free to return home to Portland.
