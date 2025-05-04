All 76ers

15-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Major Change for Spurs

Former Sixers sharpshooter Danny Green has a message for former Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Justin Grasso

Feb 4, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) and center Joel Embiid (21) and forward Danny Green (14) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) walk back up the court during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 4, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) and center Joel Embiid (21) and forward Danny Green (14) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) walk back up the court during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

This week, the NBA found out that Gregg Popovich has officially stepped down as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs. He hasn’t exactly retired, but Popovich will no longer run the operation from the sidelines. Instead, the team announced that Popovich will oversee the front office.

"While my love and passion for the game remain, I've decided it's time to step away as head coach," Popovich said in a statement on Friday. "I'm forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me."

The 15-year NBA veteran, Danny Green, took to social media to react to the major change for the Spurs by posting a long message for Popovich.

via @DGreen_14: Pop, Where do I begin…I came into this league as a late 2nd round pick with a lot to prove and you welcomed me in and taught me how to be a pro on and off the court. 7+ seasons later, I’m so grateful for all the success, experiences, and memories we shared.

I owe so much of my career to you. After 29 years, your legacy as the greatest coach this game has ever seen is forever. You define what it means to be a winner. Beyond coaching, you cared deeply about every player, coach, colleague on a personal level. Thank you for inspiring us. G. O. A. T. 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐

Coming out of the University of North Carolina in 2009, Green was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the NBA Draft. He played at the NBA level for just 20 games during his rookie season.

In 2010, Green picked up his sophomore season playing under Popovich on the Spurs. He appeared in just eight games, averaging 12 minutes of playing time. Green didn’t have a major impact in San Antonio right away, but the Spurs were intrigued.

The former second-rounder ended up playing eight seasons with the Spurs. He played a critical role on the Spurs’ 2013-2014 championship-winning team. In 2018, Green’s time with the Spurs ended after he was included in a blockbuster trade to the Toronto Raptors.

Throughout Green’s post-Spurs run, he was a valuable role player on competitive squads. He won championships with the Raptors and the LA Lakers. While Green didn’t reach that level with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was beloved by the organization during his time with the team.

Green had a successful career in the NBA, with over 800 regular-season games played and nearly 170 playoff appearances. Popovich was clearly a major part of everything positive Green accomplished.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News