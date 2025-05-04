15-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Major Change for Spurs
This week, the NBA found out that Gregg Popovich has officially stepped down as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs. He hasn’t exactly retired, but Popovich will no longer run the operation from the sidelines. Instead, the team announced that Popovich will oversee the front office.
"While my love and passion for the game remain, I've decided it's time to step away as head coach," Popovich said in a statement on Friday. "I'm forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me."
The 15-year NBA veteran, Danny Green, took to social media to react to the major change for the Spurs by posting a long message for Popovich.
via @DGreen_14: Pop, Where do I begin…I came into this league as a late 2nd round pick with a lot to prove and you welcomed me in and taught me how to be a pro on and off the court. 7+ seasons later, I’m so grateful for all the success, experiences, and memories we shared.
I owe so much of my career to you. After 29 years, your legacy as the greatest coach this game has ever seen is forever. You define what it means to be a winner. Beyond coaching, you cared deeply about every player, coach, colleague on a personal level. Thank you for inspiring us. G. O. A. T. 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐
Coming out of the University of North Carolina in 2009, Green was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the NBA Draft. He played at the NBA level for just 20 games during his rookie season.
In 2010, Green picked up his sophomore season playing under Popovich on the Spurs. He appeared in just eight games, averaging 12 minutes of playing time. Green didn’t have a major impact in San Antonio right away, but the Spurs were intrigued.
The former second-rounder ended up playing eight seasons with the Spurs. He played a critical role on the Spurs’ 2013-2014 championship-winning team. In 2018, Green’s time with the Spurs ended after he was included in a blockbuster trade to the Toronto Raptors.
Throughout Green’s post-Spurs run, he was a valuable role player on competitive squads. He won championships with the Raptors and the LA Lakers. While Green didn’t reach that level with the Philadelphia 76ers, he was beloved by the organization during his time with the team.
Green had a successful career in the NBA, with over 800 regular-season games played and nearly 170 playoff appearances. Popovich was clearly a major part of everything positive Green accomplished.