17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Honest Trae Young Statement
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks found themselves in a tough battle against the Orlando Magic for the seventh seed. Throughout the night, Atlanta’s star guard, Trae Young, found himself frustrated to the point where two technical fouls were assessed against him.
After the game, the NBA Official Crew Chief for the matchup, James Williams, explained Young’s early exit, beginning with the reason behind Young’s first tech.
“Trae Young received his first unsportsmanlike technical foul for throwing the ball at a game official,” Williams told the Orlando Senteniel’s Jason Beede.
“He received his second unsportsmanlike technical foul for kicking the ball away and making a mockery of the game as we were attempting to shoot the free throw for the first technical foul and by rule when the player receives two unsportsmanlike fouls he’s ejected from the game,” Williams said of the second tech.
Former Philadelphia 76ers and Hawks guard Lou Williams reacted to the official’s comments the following morning on FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back.’
While Williams didn’t exactly agree with the “mockery” comment, Williams didn’t understand Young’s motive behind his actions.
“I’m not going to agree with James [Williams] and say that he was making a mockery of the game, this and that, and them going back and forth, I won’t get involved in that. If you’re Trae Young, what’s your beef with the referees? Stay in the moment. Stay locked in. Be the leader that we have touted you to be all year long. I just didn’t understand it,” Williams said.
Williams later put an emphasis on the fact that Young benefitted from having the best whistle of the night. With enough trips to the charity stripe to attempt 12 free throws, Young led the game in that category by going 11-12 from the free-throw line. Orlando’s Paolo Banchero was behind him with 11 attempts.
Overall, Young scored a game-high 28 points in 40 minutes on the road against the Magic. The Hawks were already down big before Young’s frustration got him tossed. By the end of the night, the Hawks lost 120-95.
The good news for Atlanta is that they will get another shot at cracking the playoffs. With a Chicago Bulls loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday, the Hawks and the Heat will meet on Friday night. The winner will collect the eighth and final seed in the Eastern Conference and draw a first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.