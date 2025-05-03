2 Former 76ers Top 5 in Unique 2025 NBA Playoffs Stat
With the Philadelphia 76ers on the outside looking in at the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the organization has been forced to watch a handful of their former players go to work with their current teams. Some of the team’s former seasoned vets have been among the most productive through round one.
According to StatMuse, the Sixers have two former players averaging the most points per game in the 35-or-over category. They are in a class with LeBron James and Steph Curry.
James Harden and Jimmy Butler once played key roles for the Sixers. They each have at least one playoff run with the Sixers.
For the second year in a row, Harden is in the postseason with the Los Angeles Clippers. He landed there during the early stages of the 2023-2024 season, after the Sixers met his trade demand.
Last year, the Clippers dropped out in six games. Harden averaged 21 points on 38 percent shooting from three during that series. This year, Harden has another six games under his belt, with a Game 7 looming. The Clippers star is producing 21 points per game, while hitting on 38 percent of his threes. Harden has been slightly better during his postseason run with the Clippers compared to his stint with the Sixers.
As for Butler, it’s been years since he’s played for Philadelphia. After just one postseason run with the Sixers in 2019, Harden requested a sign-and-trade to the Miami Heat. He had four playoff runs with the Heat. During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Butler forced his way over to Golden State.
With the Warriors, Butler has averaged 18 points on 45 percent shooting from the field in five games. He ranks fourth on the list, trailing Harden and just in front of Russell Westbrook.