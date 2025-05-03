All 76ers

2 Former 76ers Top 5 in Unique 2025 NBA Playoffs Stat

Some former Philadelphia 76ers have been very productive during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Justin Grasso

Mar 1, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles the ball against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the third quarter at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles the ball against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the third quarter at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the Philadelphia 76ers on the outside looking in at the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the organization has been forced to watch a handful of their former players go to work with their current teams. Some of the team’s former seasoned vets have been among the most productive through round one.

According to StatMuse, the Sixers have two former players averaging the most points per game in the 35-or-over category. They are in a class with LeBron James and Steph Curry.

James Harden and Jimmy Butler once played key roles for the Sixers. They each have at least one playoff run with the Sixers.

For the second year in a row, Harden is in the postseason with the Los Angeles Clippers. He landed there during the early stages of the 2023-2024 season, after the Sixers met his trade demand.

Last year, the Clippers dropped out in six games. Harden averaged 21 points on 38 percent shooting from three during that series. This year, Harden has another six games under his belt, with a Game 7 looming. The Clippers star is producing 21 points per game, while hitting on 38 percent of his threes. Harden has been slightly better during his postseason run with the Clippers compared to his stint with the Sixers.

As for Butler, it’s been years since he’s played for Philadelphia. After just one postseason run with the Sixers in 2019, Harden requested a sign-and-trade to the Miami Heat. He had four playoff runs with the Heat. During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Butler forced his way over to Golden State.

With the Warriors, Butler has averaged 18 points on 45 percent shooting from the field in five games. He ranks fourth on the list, trailing Harden and just in front of Russell Westbrook.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News