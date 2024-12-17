2 Philadelphia 76ers Remained Out vs Charlotte Hornets
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Charlotte Hornets, looking to bounce back off of a loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday.
Their loss against Indiana came despite impressive scoring efforts from Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Ricky Council IV, with the trio combining for 51 points.
This wouldn’t be enough to weather the Pacers’ offensive surge, with three of their players dropping 20 points or more, with Tyrese Haliburton leading the way with a game-high 32 points.
Two players who did not feature in Friday night's loss were Caleb Martin and Adem Bona, with the pair sitting out due to different injuries.
It appears that their conditions haven’t improved enough to see action on Monday night, as the partnership missed another matchup.
Martin sat out due to an impingement in his right shoulder for the second straight game. Missing time hasn't been too much of an issue for the 29-year-old, only having sat out of two games prior to Friday night.
The 29-year-old has gotten off to a steady start to the season, averaging eight points on 40 percent shooting while securing four boards per game.
While Martin's injury has been a recent flare-up, the same can't be said for Bona, who sat out of his fourth straight game due to tendinopathy in his left knee.
Bona hasn't had the easiest start to the season, only managing to appear in 14 games in which he is averaging one point and one rebound across an average of six minutes of game time.
The Sixers' rookie center has spent time in both the NBA and G-League in order to give him sufficent game time, with the Nigerian averaging 15 point, eight rebounds, and two blocks across his two appearances for the Delaware Blue Coats.
The Sixers found success while shorthanded on Monday night. They have a few more days to get healthier before taking on the Hornets again on Friday.