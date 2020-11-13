In less than a week, the Philadelphia 76ers will begin adding rookies to their roster. This year, the Sixers possess five draft selections. Although most of the picks are in the second round, the 76ers were fortunate enough to get a first-rounder from the Oklahoma City Thunder after trading away their own pick.

So, what are the Sixers going to do at pick 21? At this point, it's pretty obvious. The 76ers need guards who can shoot. Last season, Philly prioritized defense when they selected Matisse Thybulle in the first round.

While Thybulle had a handful of games where he showed he could contribute on the offensive side of the ball, he was primarily known as an excellent defender who disappears on the other side of the ball.

So, the Sixers need to find a more balanced wing in this year's draft. Recently, CBS Sports sent a familiar face to Philly in their latest mock draft. With the 21st pick, the Sixers take on Texas Christian University wing Desmond Bane.

"First-rounders aren't often spent on 22-year-old wings, but Desmond Bane should be a rare exception to that rule. He shot 43.3% from 3-point range on 575 attempts in college and rated in the 91st percentile, according to Synergy, as a spot-up scorer last season. With Philly in need of a reliable off-ball shooter who can drill deep bombs with regularity, he fits the bill of someone who, despite his age, should be worth buying into."

Late-round picks are typically always viewed as projects. The 76ers likely won't land a starter with the 21st pick, but they will need somebody who can come in and contribute off the bench right away.

Bane has four years of experience at the college level, which is a plus. Last season, the Sixers prioritized college experience. Although General Manager Elton Brand mentioned that experience or lack thereof wouldn't be a deal-breaker in this year's draft, having four seasons worth of production at TCU gives Bane an advantage.

