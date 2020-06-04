2020 NBA Draft: 76ers Select Stanford Guard in SI's Latest Mock

The 2020 NBA Draft date has yet to be pushed back officially, but the postponement of the event is inevitable at this point. With the 2019-2020 NBA season looking to make a comeback in July, the NBA doesn't have the opportunity to host the annual draft quite yet as the season hasn't concluded.

We can expect the Philadelphia 76ers and 29 other teams to gear up to make their selections this fall. And as it stands, the Sixers currently possess the 22nd pick in the NBA Draft, which comes from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Recently, Sports Illustrated's own Jeremy Woo put together a mock version of the 2020 NBA Draft. With the 22nd pick, who could the Sixers end up selecting?

Gambling on a Young Guard

"Tyrell Terry would be an intriguing fit long-term in Philly as a consistent shooter who can play on and off the ball, and who theoretically meshes neatly alongside Ben Simmons. He needs time to get stronger and work on his handle, but has a good case in the back half of the first round as a developmental guard."

"The Sixers won't need their first-rounder to play immediately and also have four second-rounders, so they can afford to invest long-term here. Terry's skill set and ability to play on and off the ball falls in line with the type of guards the Sixers tend to value, and he has attractive upside in this part of the draft."

Terry, the Freshman guard out of Stanford, started in 31 games during his debut season in the NCAA. The six-one prospect saw the floor for an average of 32 minutes, draining 44 percent of his shots from the field, averaging 14 points-per-game.

While Terry's inexperience at the collegiate level could be a bit of a concern, the 76ers' front office is open to using the first-round selection on a young player this year after taking a more experienced guard in Matisse Thybulle last season.

