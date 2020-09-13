SI.com
2020 NBA Mock Draft: 76ers Land Stanford's Tyrell Terry at 21

The Philadelphia 76ers were fortunate to land the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after the Oklahoma City Thunder had a surprisingly successful year notching a spot in the Western Conference Playoffs.

Now, the Sixers have an opportunity to upgrade their team with young talent. Last year, the Sixers' front office's priority was to get a player with multiple years of college experience. During the previous draft, the Sixers snagged a 19-year-old Zhaire Smith, who was expected to take on a developmental role with the team in year one.

Last offseason, Philly went for 22-year-old Matisse Thybulle, who spent all four years at college preparing for the next level. This year, the experience at the college level, whether there's a lot or a little, won't matter much to the 76ers. 

So if there's an especially young prospect on the board at No. 21, who the Sixers like, they will take him. In Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, Elton Brand and the Sixers' front office take upside over experience with the No. 21 pick. As Philly needs guards who can shoot, BR's Jonathan Wasserman has the Sixers landing Stanford guard, Tyrell Terry, with the Thunder's first-round selection.

"The Sixers could use another ball-handler and shooter, which makes Terry a potential target. Though not athletic or strong, he compensates with special touch, deep range, sharp ball skills and finishing instincts."

Tyrell Terry has been mocked to the Sixers quite a few times throughout the season. The 19-year-old guard out of Stanford doesn't have more than 31 games of experience in the NCAA, but his 14 points-per-game while shooting 40-percent from three-point range will more than likely intrigue the Sixers. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

