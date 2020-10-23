SI.com
2020 NBA Offseason: Agents Believe Sixers Need a Major Move

Justin Grasso

Heading into the 2020 NBA offseason after a disappointing season, Philadelphia 76ers fans from all over made it clear they would like to see the Sixers revamp the roster with a big trade. Now, a few months into their offseason, about six or so NBA agents believe Philly is a team that needs to make a big trade this fall.

"Philly is at the point where it’s a make or break year for just about everybody," one anonymous agent told The Athletic this week. Last year, the Sixers traded Jimmy Butler away to acquire Josh Richardson, Then, they used the funds available to sign Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons, and Al Horford to hefty contracts. 

Each player mentioned above disappointed in one way or another in 2019-2020. While guys like Harris and Simmons will likely remain on board for Philly next season, the same can't be said for anybody else not named Joel Embiid. 

Last season, the Sixers' collaborative front office prioritized size and defensive value when building out the roster. That created spacing issues and caused the Sixers to have a clunky fit on offense. With the entire collaborative process out the window, Sixers' General Manager Elton Brand is looking forward to balancing the team out in 2020 -- and he'll have to be active in the trade market to make it happen. 

One name linked to the 76ers in the recent past is Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul. As Philly has lacked a true and experienced point guard over the years, Paul brings everything to the table from on-court leadership to being able to create his own shot when needed. 

The good news for the Sixers is that agents around the league believe Paul is one of the stars who is expected to change teams this offseason. While Paul worked wonders for OKC and shocked many, it's understood the Thunder are not in a position to win-now, which isn't ideal for a 35-year-old veteran. 

"He drastically changed OKC," one agent stated. "I was a doubter, I gotta admit, but he led the team to a good playoff run. He showed he was still the man. Wherever he’s going to land, it’s going to make a big difference.” Perhaps, Paul's next destination becomes Philadelphia, as the Sixers need a notable boost heading into next year. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

