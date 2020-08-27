The 2020 NBA Playoffs will resume, according to ESPN's NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski. On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks made a surprising statement ahead of their Game 5 playoff matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Moments before tip-off, the Bucks were nowhere to be found. As it turned out, Milwaukee's entire team was in the locker room, contemplating whether they should protest the game or not.

The idea to protest came just days after Jacob Blake was shot seven times in his back by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. As video evidence surfaced on the internet, NBA players were described as outraged and upset over the visual.

That resulted in many players questioning whether they should continue playing games down in Orlando or not, as many believe it could be serving as a distraction from the social and racial justice messages the NBA is trying to push.

After a lengthy meeting on Wednesday concluded without a concrete solution regarding whether the NBA playoffs will continue or not, players and the NBA's Board of Governors held two separate meetings on Thursday morning to figure out how they want to proceed. About an hour after the 11 am est. start reports indicated that the NBA playoffs would resume -- but not on Thursday.

Like Wednesday night's slate of games, Thursday's slate will also be postponed. While there isn't a guaranteed date for return, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that the NBA anticipates the league is aiming to resume on Friday.

