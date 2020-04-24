2020 NFL Draft: 76ers' Ben Simmons Congratulates LSU's Joe Burrow

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft went on as planned on Thursday night. Although it wasn't a live event in Las Vegas, the NFL still managed to hold the event virtually. As always, some prominent names were coming out of the NCAA for the first few picks, and one of them happened to be LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow.

As a Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion, it comes as no surprise Burrow went to the Bengals with their first-overall pick. Once NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed what everybody already knew when the draft kicked off, many current and former LSU athletes took to social media to congratulate Burrow.

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard, Ben Simmons, happened to be one of them.

While Simmons and Burrow both attended the same school, they were never at LSU at the same time. Simmons attended and played for the Tigers back in 2014. After his lone season in college, Simmons was recognized as a potential first pick for the NBA Draft in 2015. Therefore, he wasted no time declaring for the draft. Sure enough, the 76ers made Simmons the first-overall pick during the 2015 NBA Draft.

As for Burrow, he actually tried to kickstart his football career in Ohio State. As an Ohio native, it made sense for Burrow to play for the Buckeyes. Unfortunately, he only played in ten games in two seasons after redshirting his freshman year.

Eventually, Burrow landed in LSU for the 2018 NCAA Football season. While his first year there wasn't exceptional, his final season was nothing short of spectacular. Now, Burrow and Ben Simmons have two things in common -- they both came out of LSU as the No. 1 picks in their respective sport.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_