The 2022 NBA Draft is around the corner. With the big day quickly approaching, a flock of prospects flew to Chicago this week to participate in the NBA Combine.

Like every other team in the league, the Philadelphia 76ers have representatives present. And following the first wave of media availabilities, it's been revealed that the Sixers met with NBA G League Ignite player MarJon Beauchamp.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Beauchamp revealed he met with a handful of teams this week with the Sixers being one of them. Per Pompey, Beauchamp's meeting was a good one.

At 6'6", the 21-year-old prospect signed with the G League Ignite in September ahead of the 2021-2022 season. He appeared in 12 games with the Ignite, averaging 32 minutes on the floor.

During that time, Beauchamp put up 15 points per game while knocking down 50-percent of his field goals on an average of 13 shot attempts per game.

The young wing could be in play for the Sixers late in the first round, but Philadelphia might not be on the board with a selection.

Following Philadelphia's blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets this past season, the Sixers sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and multiple draft picks Brooklyn's way in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

One of those draft selections is the No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Brooklyn could convey the pick if they choose to do so by June 1. However, the Sixers haven't lost out on the pick just yet.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

